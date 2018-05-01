Bryan Singer will no longer executive produce Legion for FX. According to Deadline, Singer’s removal was at his own request. “Bryan asked to take his name off the show, so we have done that,” Legion creator Noah Hawley told Deadline after the show’s TCA panel. Singer’s exit follows his involvement in a lawsuit accusing him of sexually assaulting a 17-year-old in 2003. Hawley told Deadline that Singer had little creative involvement on Legion and was just a “name on the screen,” but his removal is his latest professional stumble: In December, Singer was fired from the Rami Malek–starring Queen biopic, and replaced with Dexter Fletcher.