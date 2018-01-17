Lena Waithe to Guest on This Is Us As an Animal Enthusiast

Now that Lena Waithe is an Emmy-winning writer for Master of None and an executive producer with The Chi, she’s just peppering herself around TV with small roles for her fans. Entertainment Weekly reports that Waithe will appear on next week’s episode of This Is Us as a hip Los Angeleno helping Kate (Chrissy Metz) adopt a pet. As producer Isaac Aptaker puts it, “She’s a super cool East Side L.A. woman who loves dogs and cats — and finding them homes.” Waithe is apparently friends with Kay Oyegun, a writer on This Is Us, and she just suggested they offer her the part, which, why wouldn’t you do that? Waithe will also appear in the upcoming second season of the series Dear White People as a “hot mess” reality-TV star and rapper named P Ninny.