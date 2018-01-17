When James Franco hosted Saturday Night Live in December, Leslie Jones gave an EGOT-worthy performance as she tried her very best not to puke on live television. Somewhere, Meryl Streep is watching Jones’s performance and taking notes, Saoirse Ronan is watching it and shaking, Viola Davis screens it for her Oscar consideration. Jones didn’t break as Franco spurted fake blood directly into her mouth, and then revisited the experience on Late Night, as Seth Meyers showed screenshots of her swallowing back her vomit. “James is evil. He knew. He perfectly timed it, and it went right into my mouth,” Jones recalled. Gulp. Watch at your own risk.