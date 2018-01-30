Leslie Jones Will Be Team USA’s Hype Person at the Winter Olympics

Latest News from Vulture

1:39 a.m.

The Daily Show Highlights the Lies in President Trump’s State of the Union

“If you came here for facts, you came here for the wrong thing.”

12:12 a.m.

Harvey Weinstein Denies Rose McGowan’s Accusations Using Emails from Ben Affleck

Harvey Weinstein uses an email from Ben Affleck to refute Rose McGowan’s rape accusations in Brave and Citizen Rose.

12:00 a.m.

What’s New on Netflix: February 2018

GoodFellas, Altered Carbon, Walk Hard: The Dewey Cox Story, and more.

Yesterday at 10:58 p.m.

The End of the F***ing World Finale Recap: What People Mean to Each Other

A perfect end to a tremendously compelling love story.

Yesterday at 10:37 p.m.

Julian Casablancas ‘Not Into’ Feuding with Ryan Adams

The Strokes frontman addressed the juicy gossip in Meet Me In The Bathroom.

Yesterday at 10:37 p.m.

America’s Next Top Model Recap: Scared, But (Not) Fierce

This episode is incredibly tough to watch for all the wrong reasons.

Yesterday at 10:26 p.m.

Laurie Strode Lives In First-Look At Jamie Lee Curtis From The Halloween Set

She’s back home in Haddonfield.

Yesterday at 10:00 p.m.

Theater Reviews: Cardinal and He Brought Her Heart Back in a Box

Which would you rather experience: A play that’s too slick or one that’s not quite slick enough?

Yesterday at 10:00 p.m.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Recap: We’re on a Boat

Dorit’s attitude is the opposite of good manners.

Yesterday at 9:35 p.m.

Roswell Reboot And A Greg Berlanti Project Among Six New CW Pilots Orders

Its a big year for aliens and reboots at The CW.

Yesterday at 9:30 p.m.

Surprise! We’re Getting A Passion Of The Christ Sequel

You didn’t think Mel Gibson forgot about the Resurrection, did you?

Yesterday at 9:03 p.m.

Armie Hammer And Timothée Chalamet Dance In The Streets With Fans

The Call Me By Your Name stars screened their movie in the town it was filmed and invited fans to celebrate.

Yesterday at 9:00 p.m.

The Fosters Recap: Senior Quotes

Ximena can finally leave that church!

Yesterday at 8:36 p.m.

Patrick J. Adams Is Leaving Suits, Teases Happy Ending for Him and Meghan Markle

Sorry Prince Harry, it sounds like Adams gets to marry Meghan Markle on television first.

Yesterday at 8:12 p.m.

Leslie Jones Will Be Team USA’s Hype Person at the Winter Olympics

She is going to Pyeongchang, South Korea as an official NBC contributor.

Yesterday at 6:45 p.m.

A Cosby Lawyer Quit, Making the Lead-Up to Retrial Even Stranger

The attorney’s withdrawal comes just days after the defense tried to have the case dismissed.

Yesterday at 6:03 p.m.

Kevin Feige on the Disney-Fox Merger and His Future at Marvel

How much has the Marvel Studios head thought about integrating the X-Men and Fantastic Four?

Yesterday at 5:17 p.m.

Margot Robbie Addresses the Domestic Violence in I, Tonya

“We wanted to emphasize that this is a cycle and this is so routine for her.”

Yesterday at 4:39 p.m.

The End of the F***ing World Recap: Daddy Dearest

There is no way this ends well.

Yesterday at 4:36 p.m.

James Adomian Is Obsessed With a Meticulously Symmetrical Mustache

Comedian James Adomian let us in on his preshow rituals (sometimes it involves combing his mustache) and how it’s like impersonating Bernie Sanders.