“There is a bit of a witch hunt happening,” The Commuter star Liam Neeson said while a guest on Ireland’s The Late Late Show. When prompted by host Ryan Tubridy, he continued, “There are some famous people being suddenly accused of touching some girl’s knee, or something, and then suddenly they’ve been dropped from their program.” Neeson then offered Garrison Keillor’s version of recent his dismissal from Minnesota Public Radio as an example of #metoo run amok.

While the Silence actor was quick to acknowledge that Harvey Weinstein and Kevin Spacey’s alleged misconduct is clearly beyond the pale, he also feels Dustin Hoffman’s alleged sexual harassment was ultimately a “silly thing” he assumes the actor did out of “superstition.” Said Neeson, “When you’re doing a play and you’re with your family, other actors, you do silly things.” Hoffman has been accused of sexual harassment and assault by five women. The play Neeson is referring to is likely the 1984 Broadway revival Death By a Salesman, during which actress Kathryn Rossetter alleges Hoffman groped her during “almost every show” and, in one instance, attempted to penetrate her with his fingers backstage while she waited for her cues.

Nonetheless, concludes Neeson, the movement is ultimately “healthy” and only in its infancy, with women in other industries hopefully benefitting in the future. “If you read the stuff I’ve read about how female laborers are being treated, in farms and ranches,” the actor, who is a UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador, says, “it’s chilling.”