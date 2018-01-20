Ah, you know how young Hollywood love can be — you meet on an epic-fantasy film set, complain about the director whenever you can, and sneak away to the trailers for some incognito post-scene smooching at a moment’s notice. But Liam Neeson defies this trend. Because when he first met his ex-girlfriend Helen Mirren while filming 1981’s Excalibur, he could barely muster one damn syllable when they first encountered each other. “I remember being on the set and standing with Ciarán Hinds as Helen walked towards us dressed in her full Morgana Le Fey costume and we both went, ‘Oh fuck,’” Neeson recalled. “I was smitten. I think Ciarán was too, but I was very smitten!” We mean, just look at these photos. Understandable.