12:47 a.m.

Timothée Chalamet Is Donating His Salary From Woody Allen’s Upcoming Film

Chalamet is donating his ‘A Rainy Day in New York’ salary to TIME’S UP, The LGBT Center in New York, and RAINN.

Yesterday at 11:32 p.m.

Arnold Schwarzenegger Responds to Eliza Dushku’s True Lies Assault Allegations

Schwarzenegger says he is “shocked and saddened” by the allegations, but “proud” of Dushku for coming forward.

Yesterday at 10:09 p.m.

Theater Review: Dark Flights of Fancy in Ballyturk’s Small Town

Irish storytelling that goes to a scary place.

Yesterday at 10:00 p.m.

Vanderpump Rules Recap: Battle of the Sex-less

“When will women realize that Jax is not worth dating?”

Yesterday at 9:41 p.m.

After Eliza Dushku’s Allegations, Other Women Accuse Joel Kramer of Misconduct

Eliza Dushku claimed that stunt coordinator Joel Kramer molested her on the set of True Lies when she was 12 years old.

Yesterday at 8:16 p.m.

Kathryn Bigelow Decries Trump’s ‘Racist and Xenophobic Views’ at NAACP Awards

Her film Detroit won this year’s NAACP Image Award for Outstanding Independent Motion Picture.

Yesterday at 4:01 p.m.

Leah Remini and Co-Host Defend Director Paul Haggis Over Rape Allegations

“The fear of consequences for speaking our truth has not held us back in the past and isn’t about to start now.”

Yesterday at 2:10 p.m.

Lifetime Is Making a Meghan Markle and Prince Harry TV Movie

Casting is under way for Harry & Meghan: The Royal Love Story, but Meghan Markle is probably pretty booked up by now, huh?

Yesterday at 12:59 p.m.

The Cranberries Front Woman Dolores O’Riordan Dead at 46

The singer’s publicist confirmed her death on Monday

Yesterday at 12:00 p.m.

Jane the Virgin Has the Best Family on TV

It’s astonishing how few TV families are built on something so radical and so simple as truly knowing one another.

Yesterday at 10:55 a.m.

Jamie Lee Curtis Discusses Eliza Dushku’s Alleged Abuse While Filming True Lies

“She had shared that story with me privately a few years ago. I was shocked and saddened then and still am today.”

Yesterday at 10:31 a.m.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta Recap: Elephants on Parade

We’re all cheering for Shereé and her prison boo.

Yesterday at 10:01 a.m.

Star Trek Discovery Recap: The Killer in Me Is the Killer in You

In the grand tradition of evil doppelgängers everywhere, Burnham’s Mirrorverse outfits are incredible.

Yesterday at 10:00 a.m.

Where Does the Family TV Show Go From Here?

From The Waltons to Roseanne 2.0.

Yesterday at 9:48 a.m.

One Swamp Tour Later, Tiffany Haddish Is Groupon’s New Spokesperson

The National Reasonably Priced Swamp Tour Council would be fools not to follow suit.

Yesterday at 8:00 a.m.

A Relationship Expert Psychoanalyzes Phantom Thread’s Twisted Romance

An expert answers all our burning questions about Reynolds and Alma’s unusual courtship.

Yesterday at 12:49 a.m.

Despite Trump’s ‘Very Negative Yelp Review,’ Conan Is Headed to Haiti

The late-night host announced the trip Sunday on Twitter.

1/14/2018 at 11:00 p.m.

The Chi Recap: You Like My Hair?

The cast of characters has become more overwhelming than kaleidoscopic.

1/14/2018 at 10:28 p.m.

Hulu Revives ER for the Streaming Era

Do the children even know about young George Clooney?

1/14/2018 at 9:06 p.m.

Aziz Ansari Responds to Misconduct Accusation: ‘I Took Her Words to Heart’

“It was true that everything did seem okay to me, so when I heard that it was not the case for her, I was surprised and concerned.”