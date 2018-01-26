Poor Lil Rel Is Still Waiting for His Ticket to the Oscars

Lil Rel Howery stopped by Jimmy Kimmel Live! Thursday night to keep the Get Out conversation going, and shared a deflating story about the upcoming Academy Awards. Kimmel asked the comedian if he’s going to the Oscars, to which he replied, “Well, I thought I was.” Rel says he checked with the Academy about his invite and was told he was not in the first round of people of people to get one. And then he just sat there looking crestfallen.

Rel was clearly feeling dejected by the whole situation, earnestly telling Kimmel, “I’m serious. I want to go.” He noted that last year’s Best Picture snafu — when there were two full film delegations sorting out whether or not Moonlight or La La Land won — had a whole lot of people up there for each movie. It’s a been tough awards season for Rel: The comedian has previously expressed his displeasure on Twitter with the classification of Get Out as a comedy at the Golden Globes, and for procedural reasons he was also not included in the ensemble nominated for a Screen Actors Guild trophy. Please, Jimmy Kimmel: Find a way to get him in the damn Oscars.