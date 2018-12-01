Lindsay Lohan Is Stalking Lorne Michaels About Mean Girls 2

Latest News from Vulture

Yesterday at 11:00 p.m.

How the ‘Fit Hot Guys’ of Crazy Ex-Girlfriend Shot Their Half-Naked Strip Scene

“I’ve been a go-go boy, and now I’m doing a go-go boy episode. Art imitates life.”

Yesterday at 10:36 p.m.

Liam Neeson Thinks Hollywood’s Reckoning Is ‘A Bit of a Witch Hunt’

With regards to Garrison Keillor and Dustin Hoffman, specifically.

Yesterday at 9:15 p.m.

David Harbour Crashed Someone’s Yearbook Photos, Just Like He Promised

He’s a man of his tweet.

Yesterday at 9:00 p.m.

Crazy Ex-Girlfriend Recap: Thinking It Through

White Josh and Nathaniel bond over breakups, pumping iron, and stripping. Yes, stripping.

Yesterday at 9:00 p.m.

Crazy Ex-Girlfriend’s David Hull On How His Career Is a Commentary on Whiteness

“It’s not helping anybody to just play into the narrative that’s cozy and comfy. This isn’t a cozy and comfy time in American or world history.”

Yesterday at 7:25 p.m.

Jon Hamm Has a Lot of Questions in the Beirut Trailer

Rosamund Pike costars in the upcoming thriller, written Bourne screenwriter Tony Gilroy.

Yesterday at 6:37 p.m.

Neil Gaiman To Take A Large Role On American Gods, But Not Showrunner

But the network is hoping Gaiman will take an expanded role for next season.

Yesterday at 6:34 p.m.

How Stevie Wonder Helped Make MLK Day a National Holiday

His song “Happy Birthday,” led the charge for a day of remembrance for the late civil-rights leader.

Yesterday at 6:34 p.m.

2018 Was Just Begging Ansel Elgort and Scott Storch to Drop Some Heat

This was unexpected.

Yesterday at 6:00 p.m.

Rebecca Hall Says She Regrets Working With Woody Allen, Too

She’s donating her salary from his next movie to Time’s Up.

Yesterday at 5:57 p.m.

Philip K. Dick’s Electric Dreams Recap: The Alienated Bride

The strongest episode yet, dramatically speaking.

Yesterday at 5:52 p.m.

Let’s Talk About the Ending of The End of the F***ing World

Our biggest questions about James, Alyssa, and the show’s future.

Yesterday at 5:45 p.m.

Celebrating 10 Years of 27 Dresses’ Insane, Iconic ‘Bennie and the Jets’ Scene

“Hey kids, shake it loose a lemon — something something something — gonna make a feather!”

Yesterday at 5:35 p.m.

Oprah’s Golden Globes Speech Was Such a Bop, It’s Now on Spotify

Time’s up for every other song.

Yesterday at 5:32 p.m.

Lindsay Lohan Is Stalking Lorne Michaels About Mean Girls 2

Live every day like it’s October 3rd.

Yesterday at 5:28 p.m.

George Clooney’s Catch-22 Limited Series Is Headed to Hulu

Clooney will reportedly co-write, direct, executive produce, and star in it.

Yesterday at 5:24 p.m.

Proud Mary Is Rhythmless, But Has Some Standout Performances

Taraji P. Henson holds her pedestal but doesn’t do much on top of it, while Billy Brown smolders in a vacuum.

Yesterday at 4:38 p.m.

Tonya Harding’s Rep Quits After Harding Wanted to Fine Journalists for Questions

Harding wanted to fine people $25,000 for asking prying questions.

Yesterday at 3:44 p.m.

R&B’s Softer Side Is Having a Quiet Resurgence

Artists like Daniel Caesar and Kali Uchis are following in the footsteps of Solange and creating lush, quiet R&B with mass appeal.

Yesterday at 3:21 p.m.

Weinstein Scandal Emboldened Sarah Jessica Parker to Speak Out on SATC 3 Drama

“For so long I was told to be quiet about all of that stuff.”