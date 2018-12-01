Lindsay Lohan Is Stalking Lorne Michaels About Mean Girls 2

If you’ve been on Lindsay Lohan’s Instagram any time in the past three years you’ve probably wondered, “What the hell is going on here?” She lives in Dubai. She seems friendly with the authoritarian-ish regime of Turkish president Recep Tayyip Erdoğan. She spends a lot of time in Mykonos. She uses the prayer hands emoji a lot. She became a Harvey Weinstein sympathizer. She at times has adopted an accent that can be generously described as “international.” She’s also really, really committed to the idea of a Mean Girls sequel getting made. In a new interview with Wendy Williams, she admits that not only is she still reaching out to Lorne Michaels about it, her campaign is getting a little aggressive. “I’ve harassed so many times it’s becoming a bit stalker-ish,” Lohan told Williams. “I go to SNL when I’m in town. I go to Lorne. I run to [SNL writer and producer] Steve Higgins.” She says the Mean Girls team is fully focused on the Broadway show currently, but it sounds like Lohan is not giving up any time soon. With Lohan possibly designing one of those World Islands in the Persian Gulf, what are the odds it has a one-screen cinema exclusively programmed to play Mean Girls?