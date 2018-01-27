In the slightly paraphrased words of an iconic man: Take your 10 seasons, take your 236 episodes, because it’s a moo point to expect anything else from Friends. And frankly, Lisa Kudrow just doesn’t know how a revival of any kind would be able to keep its signature Friends DNA that we all know and love — you know, young people having fun and dealing with their problems in the big city. “They’re rebooting everything, but I don’t know. How does that work with Friends?” Kudrow pondered on Conan this week. “That was about people in their twenties, thirties. The show isn’t about people in their forties, fifties. And if we have the same problems, then that’s just sad!” Sad? Maybe. Guaranteed to bring in billions for NBC? Absolutely.