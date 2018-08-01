Listen to a New Demo of David Bowie’s ‘Let’s Dance’

Photo: Phil Dent/Redferns

On what would’ve been his 71st birthday, David Bowie would probably have wanted everyone to keep dancing. So, in honor of the late star, Parlophone Records has put out an unreleased demo of his 1983 single “Let’s Dance.” He recorded the demo in Switzerland with Nile Rodgers, who said in a statement, “I woke up on my first morning in Montreux with David peering over me. He had an acoustic guitar in his hands and exclaimed, ‘Nile, darling, I think this is a HIT!’” As in many things, Bowie was not wrong. You can listen to the demo below and compare it with the released version here.