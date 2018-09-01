Living Single Is Coming To Hulu, Because You Need A More ’90s Kind Of World

Your life — all our lives — are severely lacking in structured blazers. More specifically, your life is lacking Queen Latifah in structured blazers, but Hulu has come to save the day. Starting January 11, the streamer will be the official home for the whole run of the crucial 1990s sitcom Living Single. Perhaps by chance (and perhaps not), Latifah said on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen almost exactly one year ago that she was working on a Living Single comeback. An audience member called in to ask if the show would return amidst the current wave of TV reboots. Latifah said yeah, it actually might, and added, “It’s not there yet, but hopefully we can get it happening.” At the time, there was no word on the availability of her co-stars Kim Coles, Erika Alexander, and Kim Fields. While you continue to speculate about the future, though, you can watch all five seasons of the series that paved the way for Friends.