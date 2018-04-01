Latest News from Vulture

DC Superhero Movies Get New President in Walter Hamada

He’s replacing the outgoing Jon Berg.

12:00 p.m.

Sterling K. Brown to Guest on Brooklyn Nine-Nine As an Unusual Suspect

The This Is Us star is dropping in for a “unique” episode.

11:22 a.m.

Sufjan Stevens’ ‘Mystery of Love’ Video Will Make You Cry an Embarrassing Amount

It’s what we deserve!

11:18 a.m.

Cardi B Is Perfect for Bruno Mars’s ‘Finesse’ Video in More Ways Than One

The video pays tribute to In Living Color, an ideal show for Cardi’s skill set.

11:01 a.m.

Five Comic-Book Stories That Might Happen Onscreen After the Disney-Fox Merger

Just imagine Wolverine and Captain America trying to get along.

11:00 a.m.

32 Albums We’re Excited About in 2018

Cardi B! Beyoncé! Kanye?!

10:51 a.m.

5 Best New Songs of the Week: Cardi B, Migos, Francis and the Lights, BØRNS

There might not be anyone as locked in as Cardi B right now.

10:44 a.m.

Taylor Swift Says No One Can Own the Idea of Players Who Will Play

You cannot “monopolize the idea that players will play and haters will hate.”

10:32 a.m.

Draymond Green Didn’t Care for Dave Chappelle Besmirching His Good Name

Personal foul.

10:22 a.m.

The Grammys Will Feature Performances From Pink, Gaga, Gambino, and Broadway

Patti LuPone and Ben Platt will perform at the January 28 ceremony.

9:49 a.m.

Black Panther Is Getting a Black-As-Hell Soundtrack Curated by Kendrick Lamar

Lamar will curate and produce the entire thing.

9:41 a.m.

Late-Night Campaigns for Trump’s ‘Stupid People’s Choice’ Dishonest Media Awards

Stephen Colbert has taken out a “for your consideration” billboard.

9:37 a.m.

Barry Jenkins Hilariously Livetweeted Notting Hill From a Plane

“Oh god oh god watching a quasi love making scene between Hugh Grant and Julia Roberts over someone’s shoulder is like CRAZY AWKWARD!!!!”

9:23 a.m.

Logan Paul Is Going to Spare Us All From His Videos for a Little While

So he can “reflect.”

9:00 a.m.

46 Movies We’re Excited About in 2018

Beloved directors return! The MCU builds to a climax! Plus, your new friends Saoirse Ronan, Tessa Thompson, and Margot Robbie will be there!

8:10 a.m.

An Insidious Primer to Prepare You for The Last Key

Into the Further we go!

7:42 a.m.

Tiffany Haddish Deserves an Award for the Acceptance Speech She Gave Last Night

Here are the 12 best parts of her incredible speech at the New York Film Critics Circle Awards.

1:55 a.m.

Robert Rodriguez ‘Fact Checks’ Rose McGowan’s Claims About Grindhouse

He blames the factual inaccuracies in Vanity Fair’s article about McGowan’s memoir on the publisher.

12:25 a.m.

See Cardi B and Bruno Mars Go Full ’90s in ‘Finesse’ Music Video

They’re channeling In Living Color at its best.

Yesterday at 11:23 p.m.

Ellen DeGeneres Tells Eric Trump She’s Not Part of the ‘Deep State’

“I’m honored that you think I’m powerful enough to be part of a government conspiracy.”