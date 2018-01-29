Logic On Why He Directly Addressed Trump’s ‘Sh*thole’ Comment at the Grammys

Photo: Kevin Winter/Getty Images for NARAS

At the end of the Grammy Awards, Logic was joined by singers Alessia Cara and Khalid to close out the night with his evocative suicide awareness single, “1-800-273-8255.” After the song was over, the rapper shared a heartfelt message that called for equality and the celebration of all people. Later, backstage, Logic revealed that initially The Recording Academy asked him to give a more formal speech, but he wanted to do it his own way.

“I didn’t want to just spew out anything, I wanted it come from the heart,” he said. “I’m not this prophetic dude, I just want to make music and have fun, however, I have a power that a lot of people in this world don’t. I’ve been given a stage and I thought that I could use this power to spread positivity and a positive message.”

Logic then addressed why he took a stand to address President Trump’s derogatory comments about African nations and Haiti. “Everybody is beautiful and the world is equal and we need to fight towards that. I’m not a politician but if that man can call those beautiful places ‘shitholes’, I can stand up and say that they’re not. And that they’re amazing.”