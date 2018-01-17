London Police Investigating Kevin Spacey for Third Sexual Assault

Kevin Spacey is the subject of another sexual assault investigation.Per TMZ, Spacey is being investigated by Scotland Yard following a new allegation of assault. According to the report, Scotland Yard says the accuser spoke to police last month claiming that Spacey sexually assaulted him in 2005. The report also states that officers from the Child Abuse and Sexual Offences Command are now investigating the claim. This is the third allegation against Spacey that British police are investigating: In November, a man accused the actor of a 2008 sexual assault, and another man said Spacey sexually assaulted him in 2005. London’s Old Vic theater — where Spacey served as artistic director — said they have received 20 personal testimonies recounting Spacey’s sexual misconduct. Police on Nantucket are also investigating Spacey based on a sexual assault allegation. Spacey reportedly began seeking “evaluation and treatment” in November.