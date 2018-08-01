Louis C.K.’s Animated Series The Cops Dropped at TBS

After suspending production on Louis C.K.’s animated comedy The Cops back in November, TBS has scrapped the series entirely, according to The Hollywood Reporter. C.K. and Albert Brooks were set to voice characters on the police show, which would have also starred trans actress Jen Richards as a trans character in a groundbreaking moment for network television. TBS had suspended the show following multiple accusations of sexual harassment against C.K., who later verified they were true; the show’s cast, crew, and animators were also released from their contracts after the suspension. In the wake of the allegations, FX severed ties with C.K., removing his executive producer credit and future compensation from all the series he was involved with. FX recently announced that an internal investigation turned up no “issues, complaints or instances of misconduct of any kind during the eight years we worked together.”