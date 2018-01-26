Maisie Williams May Have Spilled The Game Of Thrones Return Date

Game of Thrones cast members likely risk death by hellfire explosion if they willingly share information about the final season of the show. But hopefully HBO will spare Maisie Williams for sharing the premiere date of season eight — maybe! Real life Arya Stark told the British outlet Metro that they’re in production now, and that everything will be wrapped and edited in time for Thrones to take a final bow next April. “We wrap in December and we air our first episode in April [2019],” said Williams. “That’s a four-month turnaround for these huge episodes. There’s a lot that goes into the final edit.” Seasons one through six of the show all opened in April, so it would make sense as a kind of homecoming month for Thrones, but don’t rule out that Williams could be part of a sprawling disinformation campaign to throw fans off the scent. Maybe next month Sophie Turner says July 2019. Then after that Lena Headey says January. Don’t mark in on your calendars in pen yet, but that’s the word from the littlest assassin in Westeros.