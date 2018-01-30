Mark Salling Dead at 35

Photo: Jason Kempin/Getty Images for NYLON

Mark Salling, the former star of Glee who recently pled guilty to a charge of possession of child pornography, is dead, his lawyer has confirmed to Vulture. Salling’s body was found near a riverbed in Sunland on Tuesday. The cause of death has not been confirmed, but TMZ calls it “an apparent suicide.” The actor was awaiting sentencing after submitting his plea deal and was expected to receive four-to-seven years in prison after investigators found more than 25,000 images and 600 videos depicting child pornography on his old computer and flash drive, some including victims as young as 2 years old. In a statement, his lawyer told Vulture: