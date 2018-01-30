Latest News from Vulture

22 mins ago

Margot Robbie Addresses the Domestic Violence in I, Tonya

“We wanted to emphasize that this is a cycle and this is so routine for her.”

4:39 p.m.

The End of the F***ing World Recap: Daddy Dearest

There is no way this ends well.

4:36 p.m.

James Adomian Is Obsessed With a Meticulously Symmetrical Mustache

Comedian James Adomian let us in on his preshow rituals (sometimes it involves combing his mustache) and how it’s like impersonating Bernie Sanders.

4:29 p.m.

This Poster for The First Purge Will Make Cinema Great Again

Put your red caps on and get ready for the inaugural Purge.

4:00 p.m.

A Handy Guide to Mike Schur’s Favorite Actors

From Kristen Bell to Adam Scott.

3:57 p.m.

Migos’ Culture II Isn’t an Album, It’s a Data Dump

Nearly every song overstays its welcome.

2:48 p.m.

Hayley Atwell Apologizes to Dylan Farrow for Woody Allen Role, Unlike Some Men

“Ewan was in the Woody Allen film too.”

2:37 p.m.

10 Outrageous Mark E. Smith Stories

From chasing plastic bags onstage to firing pretty much everyone, here are some of the greatest stories from the cantankerous Fall front man.

2:22 p.m.

Rose McGowan Slams Justin Timberlake for Doing Woody Allen Movie

She calls his support of Time’s Up “fake.”

2:00 p.m.

What’s Leaving Hulu: February 2018

If you like Diego Luna and Gael García Bernal, don’t miss your chance to see Rudo y Cursi.

1:52 p.m.

The First Trailer for Netflix’s Mute Is All Violence and Bold Hair Choices

Alexander Skarsgård has no voice, but he’s got a really emotional stare.

1:43 p.m.

Mark Salling Dead at 35

Salling had previously pled guilty to possession of child pornography.

1:36 p.m.

The Best Fan Theories About The Good Place Season Finale

What’s the next big twist for Eleanor and company?

1:21 p.m.

A Timeline of What Happened to Rose McGowan Immediately After Her Alleged Rape

The actress details responses from her agent, managers: “I just had an exposé about him killed in the L.A. Times; he owes it to me to not do this.”

1:13 p.m.

This Is the Most Boring Season of The Bachelor Ever

Maybe that’s on purpose?

12:31 p.m.

Khruangbin’s Feel-Good Funk Is Undeniable

And it’s psychedelic enough to hula-hoop to.

11:59 a.m.

Watch Danai Gurira Throw Her Wig During This Black Panther Fight Scene

You’ve been warned: Wigs will be snatched.

11:55 a.m.

What’s Leaving HBO: February 2018

Hellboy 2, Loving, and other movies.

11:45 a.m.

Every Celebrity That Tahani Has Name-Dropped on The Good Place

Is there anyone Tahani doesn’t know?

11:41 a.m.

Breaking Down the Very Charming Ant-Man and the Wasp Trailer

It closes on the most adorable action shot you’ve ever seen.