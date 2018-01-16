Matt Damon Apologizes for Sexual-Harassment Comments

Photo: Today

Matt Damon has had some time to think about those things he said about #MeToo and now wishes he had done more thinking prior to speaking at all. Asked by Kathie Lee Gifford during an appearance on Today about what, if anything, he learned from the backlash from his attempts to excuse certain cases of sexual harassment, he’s finally issued an apology. “I really wish I’d listened a lot more before I weighed in on this,” he started. “You’re a good listener, Matt,” Gifford reassured him. “No, well, not in this case,” he stopped her. “Ultimately, I don’t want to further anybody’s pain with anything that I do or say. So for that I am really sorry.” He also added that while the Time’s Up initiative has his full support, time’s up on him doing all the talking: “A lot of those women are my dear friends and I love them and respect them and support what they’re doing and want to be a part of that change and want to go along for the ride, but I should get in the back seat and close my mouth for a while.”