Where were you the first time Jane Fonda shaded Megyn Kelly on national television? It was September 27, 2017, on Megyn Kelly Today, and the actress took it upon herself to express immense dissatisfaction that Kelly would’ve rather asked her about plastic surgery than her new film: “We really want to talk about that right now?” Seemingly unsatisfied with her Kelly shading opportunities, earlier this week, Fonda alluded to that fateful moment in another Today interview, paling around with Lili Tomlin after Tomlin joked how she knew Fonda before her first face-lift. “Who are you,” Fonda retorted, “Megyn Kelly?” Har har!

However, in a new interview with Variety, Fonda was able to expound on her true feelings about the experience without the need for a cheeky quip. “It wasn’t like I was upset. I was stunned. It was so inappropriate,” she explained. “It showed that she’s not that good an interviewer.” (The specific question Kelly asked was the following: “I read that you said you felt — you’re not proud to admit that you’ve had work done. Why not?”) Fonda notes, though, that she’d return to Megyn Kelly Today for a do-over if Kelly “comes around and learns her stuff.” We have a feeling round two will be on the horizon soon.