Michael Wolff’s Fire and Fury Is Coming to a TV Near You

Photo: Mark Wilson/Getty Images

A lot of people have read — or at least purchased with the intent to read — Michael Wolff’s Fire and Fury: Inside the Trump White House, an almost too-crazy-to-be-true chronicle of the early days of the current presidential administration. More than a million copies of the book have been ordered, but if you’re one of those “I’ll wait for the movie or mini-series” types, you’re in luck. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the production company Endeavor Content (a joint venture between massive companies William Morris Endeavor and IMG) has bought the film and television rights to Fire and Fury, and is adapting it into a series. The project doesn’t have a network yet, but as one of the most-buzzed-about media properties of the year, and with a hypothetical three more years left in the Trump administration, it likely won’t stay without a broadcaster for long. HBO has a Trump-sized hole in its programming after scrapping a planned series about the 2016 election because of its ties to accused sexual harasser Mark Halperin, and this could be the Game Change spiritual sequel they’ve been hoping for. Also, Vulture already completed the casting work for a Trump administration project, so this show can get on the fast track.