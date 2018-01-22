Mother!, Fifty Shades Darker Among 2018 Razzie Nominations

Mother! — a movie about climate change and the environment, also the Bible, and maybe even about fracking, Moana, and dating Darren Aronofsky — looked like a serious Oscar contender for approximately seven perfect seconds this summer. Now the Aronofsky epic is in the running for a less prestigious award: the Razzies. Transformers: The Last Knight and (the unfairly maligned) Fifty Shades Darker led the Razzie nominations, but Mother! had a strong showing, scoring noms for Jennifer Lawrence, Javier Bardem, and Scarf King™ Aronofsky. The Razzies will be handed out on March 3, the day before the Oscars.
There are a few other hidden gems among this year’s Razzie crop: Tom Cruise (The Mummy) and Zac Efron (Baywatch) are jockeying for Worst Actor. (Also, Cruise once taught Efron how to ride a motorcycle, so there’s that.) Javier Bardem and Mark Wahlberg both have the distinct honor of repping a pair of movies in their acting categories. And despite her outstanding work in Unforgettable, Katherine Heigl is among the Worst Actress nominees, which also include Dakota Johnson, JLaw, Emma Watson, and … Tyler Perry. See the full nominees below:
Worst Picture
Baywatch
The Emoji Movie
Fifty Shades Darker
The Mummy
Transformers: The Last Knight
Worst Actress
Katherine Heigl, Unforgettable
Dakota Johnson, Fifty Shades Darker
Jennifer Lawrence, Mother!
Tyler Perry, Boo 2!: A Madea Halloween
Emma Watson, The Circle
Worst Actor
Tom Cruise, The Mummy
Johnny Depp, Pirates of The Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales
Jamie Dornan, Fifty Shades Darker
Zac Efron, Baywatch
Mark Wahlberg, Daddy’s Home 2, Transformers: The Last Knight
Worst Supporting Actor
Javier Bardem, Mother!, Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales
Russell Crowe, The Mummy
Josh Duhamel, Transformers: The Last Knight
Mel Gibson, Daddy’s Home 2
Anthony Hopkins, Collide & Transformers: The Last Knight
Worst Supporting Actress
Kim Basinger, Fifty Shades Darker
Sofia Boutella, The Mummy
Laura Haddock, Transformers: The Last Knight
Goldie Hawn, Snatched
Susan Sarandon, A Bad Moms Christmas
Worst Screen Combo
Any Combination of Two Characters, Two Sex Toys, or Two Sexual Positions, Fifty Shades Darker
Any Combination of Two Humans, Two Robots, or Two Explosions, Transformers: The Last Knight
Any Two Obnoxious Emojis, The Emoji Movie
Johnny Depp and His Worn-out Drunk Routine, Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales
Tyler Perry and Either the Ratty Old Dress or Worn-out Wig, Boo 2!: A Madea Halloween
Worst Remake, Rip-off, or Sequel
Baywatch
Boo 2!: A Madea Halloween
Fifty Shades Darker
The Mummy
Transformers: The Last Knight
Worst Director
Darren Aronofsky, Mother!
Michael Bay, Transformers: The Last Knight
James Foley, Fifty Shades Darker
Alex Kurtzman, The Mummy
Anthony (Tony) Leonidis, The Emoji Movie
Worst Screenplay
Baywatch
The Emoji Movie
Fifty Shades Darker
The Mummy
Transformers: The Last Knight