Mother!, Fifty Shades Darker Among 2018 Razzie Nominations

Photo: Paramount Pictures

Mother! — a movie about climate change and the environment, also the Bible, and maybe even about fracking, Moana, and dating Darren Aronofsky — looked like a serious Oscar contender for approximately seven perfect seconds this summer. Now the Aronofsky epic is in the running for a less prestigious award: the Razzies. Transformers: The Last Knight and (the unfairly maligned) Fifty Shades Darker led the Razzie nominations, but Mother! had a strong showing, scoring noms for Jennifer Lawrence, Javier Bardem, and Scarf King™ Aronofsky. The Razzies will be handed out on March 3, the day before the Oscars.

There are a few other hidden gems among this year’s Razzie crop: Tom Cruise (The Mummy) and Zac Efron (Baywatch) are jockeying for Worst Actor. (Also, Cruise once taught Efron how to ride a motorcycle, so there’s that.) Javier Bardem and Mark Wahlberg both have the distinct honor of repping a pair of movies in their acting categories. And despite her outstanding work in Unforgettable, Katherine Heigl is among the Worst Actress nominees, which also include Dakota Johnson, JLaw, Emma Watson, and … Tyler Perry. See the full nominees below:

Worst Picture

Baywatch

The Emoji Movie

Fifty Shades Darker

The Mummy

Transformers: The Last Knight

Worst Actress

Katherine Heigl, Unforgettable

Dakota Johnson, Fifty Shades Darker

Jennifer Lawrence, Mother!

Tyler Perry, Boo 2!: A Madea Halloween

Emma Watson, The Circle

Worst Actor

Tom Cruise, The Mummy

Johnny Depp, Pirates of The Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales

Jamie Dornan, Fifty Shades Darker

Zac Efron, Baywatch

Mark Wahlberg, Daddy’s Home 2, Transformers: The Last Knight

Worst Supporting Actor

Javier Bardem, Mother!, Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales

Russell Crowe, The Mummy

Josh Duhamel, Transformers: The Last Knight

Mel Gibson, Daddy’s Home 2

Anthony Hopkins, Collide & Transformers: The Last Knight

Worst Supporting Actress

Kim Basinger, Fifty Shades Darker

Sofia Boutella, The Mummy

Laura Haddock, Transformers: The Last Knight

Goldie Hawn, Snatched

Susan Sarandon, A Bad Moms Christmas

Worst Screen Combo

Any Combination of Two Characters, Two Sex Toys, or Two Sexual Positions, Fifty Shades Darker

Any Combination of Two Humans, Two Robots, or Two Explosions, Transformers: The Last Knight

Any Two Obnoxious Emojis, The Emoji Movie

Johnny Depp and His Worn-out Drunk Routine, Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales

Tyler Perry and Either the Ratty Old Dress or Worn-out Wig, Boo 2!: A Madea Halloween

Worst Remake, Rip-off, or Sequel

Baywatch

Boo 2!: A Madea Halloween

Fifty Shades Darker

The Mummy

Transformers: The Last Knight

Worst Director

Darren Aronofsky, Mother!

Michael Bay, Transformers: The Last Knight

James Foley, Fifty Shades Darker

Alex Kurtzman, The Mummy

Anthony (Tony) Leonidis, The Emoji Movie

Worst Screenplay

Baywatch

The Emoji Movie

Fifty Shades Darker

The Mummy

Transformers: The Last Knight