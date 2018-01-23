Naomi Watts Does Her Best David Lynch Impression
Naomi Watts stopped by the Vulture Spot at Sundance to talk about Ophelia, her new movie directed by Claire McCarthy and starring Daisy Ridley, Tom Felton, and George MacKay. When we asked her about the phenomenon of Twin Peaks: The Return and working with longtime collaborator David Lynch, she lit up immediately, and launched into an impression of Lynch’s eccentric directing habits.
