Natasha Leggero Tells Her Story of Being Sexually Harassed by James Toback

More than 300 women have come forward with various accusations of sexual harassment, coercion, and violence against director James Toback, and in the process, they reminded comedian Natasha Leggero that she had her own story about him. Talking with Jimmy Kimmel, Leggero explained that she had experienced so much harassment in her life that she had, in fact, forgotten what Toback did to her. “I saw all these women coming forward on Twitter and I was like ‘I forgot this guy sexuallly harassed me in New York 20 years ago,’” she said, going on to explain a surreal set of circumstances wherein Toback approached her at a hotel, offered her a part in his movie Two Girls and a Guy, asked her to grow out her armpit hair, and then met her again later in Central Park, where he demanded she show him her armpit hair and then started pleasuring himself. “It’s okay to laugh at this because I’m on Jimmy Kimmel now and he’s probably humping a tree somewhere,” Leggero said.