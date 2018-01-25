Nelly Accused of Sexual Assault by Two Additional Women

Photo: Daniel Boczarski/Getty Images for MLB.com

Two more women have come forward to accuse Nelly of sexual assault, according to court documents in a pending rape lawsuit against the rapper. Earlier this week, his first accuser, Monique Greene, filed an injunction requesting that a judge legally force Nelly to stop sexually assaulting women. In her filing, Greene cites accusations from two other unidentified women to demonstrate an alleged pattern of abuse. According to “Jane Doe 1,” Nelly invited her to a VIP room after one of his concerts in England in June 2016, where he allegedly grabbed her leg and groped her under her skirt. “Jane Doe 2” says that in December 2017, also after a Nelly concert in England, she was invited onto Nelly’s tour bus with her friends. There, she says Nelly took her to a separate room and allegedly masturbated in front of her, forcibly placed her hand on his penis, and proceeded to make her perform oral sex on him.

In October 2017, Nelly was arrested on suspicion of raping Greene, who had claimed he sexually assaulted her on his tour bus in Ridgefield, Washington. Greene later dropped the criminal charges, saying she did not “feel safe enough” to testify in court and instead sued Nelly for defamation and sexual assault. In her amended lawsuit, Greene claims that Nelly “threatened” and “intimidated” her after she pressed charges. Nelly has denied the rape accusation and said he will take legal action against her. Greene’s lawyer tells the Daily Beast that police in England have been in contact with her team about the new allegations, and that “more than two” other women have come forward to Greene with more allegations against Nelly but do not have “permission” to go public with their stories.