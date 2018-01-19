Do you have a deep, snark-shaped hole in your heart that only The Soup could fill? Then good news, Netflix is making something that looks a lot like it. Joel McHale is hosting the egomaniacally titled new talk show for the service called The Joel McHale Show With Joel McHale. With the former Community star as the host and Paul Feig as an executive producer, the weekly half-hour series “takes a sharp, absurdist look at pop culture and news from across the globe.” There’ll be celebrity guests, clips, and apparently a lot of green screens. Maybe they’ll get filled in with something cool, maybe not. The Joel McHale Show With Joel McHale premieres February 18.