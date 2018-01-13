Netflix Cancels Lady Dynamite After Two Seasons

Boom goes the …. well, you get it the idea. THR confirms that Netflix has chosen not to renew Lady Dynamite for a third season on the streaming network. The comedy series, which we really enjoyed here at Vulture, starred Maria Bamford and was inspired by her ferociously funny life — and it also featured some of the best cameos in recent television memory. The show’s cancellation comes at a time when Netflix is chopping its original scripted programs left and right, as recently shown by its other cancellations of Gypsy, The Get Down, Girlboss, and Bloodline. (THR writes it’s due to Netflix “narrowing its approach” on how it spends money.) We’re sure Bamford will bounce back soon.