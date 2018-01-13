One of the most sneakily offensive episodes that I’ve ever seen.

Despite its, ahem, dynamite comedic material.

Netflix Cancels Lady Dynamite After Two Seasons

“Father Thing” should be a pulpy romp, but it’s a slog.

Yesterday at 2:46 p.m.

Daniel Day-Lewis Loves Trashy Reality TV Just As Much As You Do

One show has a special place in his heart.