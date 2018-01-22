Netflix Lost a Whole Lot of Money on Scrapped Kevin Spacey, Louis C.K. Projects

Just last summer, news broke that Kevin Spacey was heading to Italy to shoot Gore, a Netflix biopic about Gore Vidal. When Spacey’s history of alleged sexual relationships with minors came to light in the fall, Netflix scrapped its plans for the final season of House of Cards, eventually firing Spacey from the show, and pulled Gore entirely. Similarly, when sexual-misconduct allegations against Louis C.K. were uncovered, Netflix announced that it wouldn’t move forward with a second comedy special with the Louie star. Now, per Bloomberg, we have an idea of how much these shakeups cost the streaming service: $39 million, based on a non-cash charge in the fourth quarter for unreleased material. For comparison’s sake, that’s about as much as it cost to make John Wick: Chapter Two, and at least Keanu Reeves got to actually go to Italy.