Netflix Needs More She’s Gotta Have It, Specifically a Second Season’s Worth

Photo: David Lee/Netflix

It would go against the entire ethos of the series if She’s Gotta Have It didn’t get more than one season. Fortunately, the TV adaptation of the 1986 Spike Lee film will at least be joined by a second. The director and his series star DeWanda Wise both took to Instagram on Monday to celebrate the renewal of the Netflix show for eight more episodes. The show’s ten-episode first season premiered on the streaming service on November 23. Lee, who appears with his wife Tonya Lewis Lee in his announcement video, praised fans for supporting the show: “Thank you, thank you, thank you! Happy New Year!”