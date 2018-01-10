The perfect docuseries for 2018 has arrived. Each of the Dirty Money’s six episodes will focus on a specific story of corporate scandal and corruption, and each will have a different director. Oscar winner Alex Gibney will dig into the dangerous decision-making that led VW to a massive vehicle recall several years ago. Fisher Stevens sets his sights on Trump Inc. with an episode titled “Confidence Man,” and four other filmmakers will shed light on topics like payday lenders, banks that launder money for drug cartels, and yes, even the Canadian maple syrup cabal. The series will make you start screaming at your TV on January 26.