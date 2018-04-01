Astorkable! New Girl’s Final Season Will Have Lots of Babies

Photo: FOX

When we last left our friends on New Girl, they were getting engaged (Winston and Aly), getting pregnant (Cece and Schmidt), and finally getting some overdue action (Jess and Nick). We learned last spring that when the show returns for its seventh and final season, they’ll jump three years ahead, so what’s new with these girls and guys? Fox has announced some key plot details: Shockingly, Jess and Nick did not immediately get awkward after their much-anticipated elevator makeout and are still “happily together and returning from a whirlwind European book tour.” Cute! Schmidt is now a stay-at-home dad to his and Cece’s baby girl, Ruth, while Cece is off being a kickass working mom. Winston and Aly got hitched and now they’re expecting, too!

No word yet on if some of these major life events are still happening all under the same fancy roof they used to share. (Lose that loft? In this economy? Never.) Coach (Damon Wayans Jr.) will return for the final season, among several other recurring favorites; Tig Notaro and JB Smoove are also set to guest star. The show’s eight-episode farewell begins on April 10, with its one-hour finale airing May 15.