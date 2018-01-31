New Movies and TV Shows on iTunes: February 2018

Photo: Sony Pictures Classics

This Month’s Highlights

Available February 27

Because the Oscars are almost here: Call Me by Your Name

Director Luca Guadagnino’s adaptation of André Aciman’s critically acclaimed book is stunning, and it’s got the awards-season buzz to prove it: Call Me by Your Name is nominated for Oscars in four different categories, including Best Picture and Best Actor for Timothée Chalamet. As Elio Perlman, Chalamet manages to perfectly encapsulate the ups and downs of first love at the height of summer, and is matched by Armie Hammer as the object of his affections. Michael Stuhlbarg, turning in a beautiful performance as Elio’s father, is the cherry on top. Available February 27.

Available February 27

If you’re looking for a good time: Thor: Ragnarok

Whether you love Marvel movies or you hate Marvel movies, Thor: Ragnarok is a blast. Taika Waititi is one of the best directors working today, and his take on the Norse god of thunder is an arcade-induced fever dream that is equal parts fantasy and colonial narrative. It’s also the definitive proof that Chris Hemsworth was born to be a comedic actor, as he handily carries off the film’s funniest material without breaking a sweat. Available February 27.

Available February 5

If you liked The Shape of Water’s vibe: Berlin Station

The very underrated Berlin Station, which Epix just renewed for a third season, boasts one of the most impressive casts on TV, including The Shape of Water’s Richard Jenkins as a spymaster and Cold War veteran. Starring Richard Armitage as an undercover CIA agent in Berlin, the show is a zippy political thriller that’s worth catching. If you’re looking for a taste of the wry tone, the show’s theme song is David Bowie’s “I’m Afraid of Americans,” and the season-two premiere is titled “Everything’s Gonna Be Alt-Right.” Available February 5.

Full List

TV Shows

Available February 2

• A.P. Bio (First three episodes available now)

Available February 5

• The Radical Story of Patty Hearst (Free pre-air premiere)

• Berlin Station: Season 2

Available February 8

• Apaches: Season 1

• BoJack Horseman: Season 4

• Fire Chasers: Season 1

• Greenhouse Academy: Season 1

• Spirit: Riding Free: Season 2

• The Confession Tapes: Season 1

• The Walking Dead: Season 7

Available February 9

• Impractical Jokers: Vol. 12

Available February 12

• Vice: Season 5

• Graves: Season 2

Available February 13

• American Dad: Season 13

Available February 16

• Paw Patrol: Vol. 9

Available February 17

• ZOMBIES: A Disney Channel original movie

Available February 22

• Property Brothers: Season 12

Available February 26

• The Walking Dead: Season 8B

Available February 27

• McMafia

• UnREAL: Season 3

• iZombie: Season 4

• Good Girls (Free series premiere)

• Final Space

Available February 28

• Shameless: Season 8

Movies

Available February 2

• Tragedy Girls

Available February 6

• Brimstone and Glory

• Daddy’s Home 2

• Same Kind of Different As Me

• Steve McQueen: American Icon

• The Man Who Invented Christmas

• Woody Woodpecker

• Darkest Hour

• The Star

• Take Every Wave

• Diverge

• LBJ

• My Friend Dahmer

Available February 9

• Bomb City

• The Female Brain

Available February 13

• Coco

• Justice League (with exclusive iTunes extras)

• Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

• Blade of the Immortal

• Alpha Gateway

• Dealt

• Polaroid

Available February 20

• Thor: Ragnarok

• Murder on the Orient Express

• The Breadwinner

• The Disaster Artist

• Novitiate

Available February 27

• Call Me by Your Name

• Tickled

• Ferdinand