New York Times to Shift Red-Carpet Coverage Following #MeToo

Photo: Christopher Polk/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Ahead of the Golden Globes on Sunday, the New York Times is making some changes to the way it covers the glitz and bustle of awards-season red carpets. In a post-Weinstein Hollywood, the red carpet is ripe with opportunities to talk about sexism, and the paper wants to take charge: “During red carpets, both Styles and Culture reporters and editors will be on hand all night, publishing timely stories as events unfold,” Styles editor Choire Sicha wrote Wednesday in a memo to readers. “The red carpet is now a prime soapbox to speak out about harassment, sexism, racism, industry practices — as well as Hollywood success — and we want to continue to cover that.” Now, the Times will send Pulitzer Prize–winning photographer Damon Winter to the Globes, and have Weinstein reporter Jodi Kantor, Carpetbagger reporter Cara Buckley, chief fashion critic Vanessa Friedman, and Times magazine staff writer Jenna Wortham on hand to contribute reports and reactions.

As the paper’s red-carpet coverage gets its A-team, it won’t ignore the very important fashion element: “We think this is more useful than exploitative, as red carpet coverage is mostly of women, about, by and for women,” Sicha wrote. That’s all.