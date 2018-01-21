Look, we all want to announce Sterling K. Brown as the winner of SAG’s Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series. But only one person can, so when it came down to opening the envelope during Sunday’s show, Niecy Nash let co-presenter Olivia Munn know she called dibs on reading the name inside, provided that name belonged to the This Is Us star. “Why?,” Munn asked. “‘Cause he’s black!,” the Claws star declared. In consolation, Nash told Munn, “You can say anybody who’s Asian that’s nominated.” Since diversity is still a problem in Hollywood (if you hadn’t heard!), Munn sadly laughed, “I think it’s just white guys and Sterling K. Brown, but thank you. I take one of the white guys.” In the end, it was Sterling K. Brown who took home Best Actor after all. And as Munn and Nash pointed out in their intro bit (which reminded more than few people on Twitter of this Kristen Wiig and Will Ferrell Golden Globes bit), the way he screams, “This is us!,” well, enough said.