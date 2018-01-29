Latest News from Vulture

Yesterday at 11:55 p.m.

Norm Macdonald May Soon Be Getting His Very Own Netflix Talk Show

The comedian revealed that he’s currently in negotiations with the streaming service in a recent Reddit AMA.

Yesterday at 10:42 p.m.

Pink Doesn’t Love Grammys President’s Suggestion That Female Artists ‘Step Up’

“Women in music don’t need to ‘step up’ — women have been stepping since the beginning of time.”

Yesterday at 10:00 p.m.

The Alienist Recap: A Night at the Opera

This isn’t Game of Thrones, but whatever’s coming next can’t be good for Moore and Kreizler.

Yesterday at 10:00 p.m.

Vanderpump Rules Recap: Three Dollar Bills

Guys, I feel really bad for James Kennedy’s friend Logan.

Yesterday at 8:55 p.m.

The Four Judge Charlie Walk Accused of Sexual Harassment in Open Letter

A former employee claims the music exec allegedly groped her and made “relentless” sexual comments in the work place.

Yesterday at 7:48 p.m.

An Injury To Blake Lively Shuts Down Her Spy Movie Rhythm Section

A first unsuccessful surgery is contributing to even longer delays.

Yesterday at 7:13 p.m.

What’s Leaving Netflix: February 2018

It’s a tough month for Tim Burton fans on Netflix.

Yesterday at 5:36 p.m.

In Citizen Rose, Rose McGowan Speaks Out, Whether You Like It or Not

The E! documentary, airing the same day McGowan’s book is released, is simultaneously intimate and withholding.

Yesterday at 4:56 p.m.

Alessia Cara Pens Strong Case for Why She Deserved to Win Best New Artist

“I will not let everything I’ve worked for be diminished by people taking offense to my accomplishments …”

Yesterday at 4:54 p.m.

Diane Keaton Says She Continues to Believe Woody Allen

She suggests that you watch his 60 Minutes interview from the ‘90s.

Yesterday at 4:33 p.m.

The 2018 Grammys Had the Lowest Ratings in Nearly a Decade. What Happened?

What changed this year?

Yesterday at 4:09 p.m.

Harvey Weinstein Might Return to NYC for Deposition

He’ll have to face the Weinstein Company’s lawyers.

Yesterday at 2:46 p.m.

Here Are All of the Movies That Sold at Sundance This Year

Including The Tale, Assassination Nation, and Lizzie.

Yesterday at 2:33 p.m.

Nicole Kidman, Trailblazing Weirdo, Loves Eating Bugs

It’s her “secret talent.”

Yesterday at 2:30 p.m.

Drake’s ‘God’s Plan’ Debuts at No. 1 As God Planned

He’s also got another song debuting at No. 7 in the same week.

Yesterday at 2:28 p.m.

Tom Hanks to Play Mr. Rogers in New Biopic, As If Anyone Else Could

Won’t you be his neighbor?

Yesterday at 1:37 p.m.

The 11 Best Quotes From GQ’s Quincy Jones Interview

“I always get in trouble, you know. My daughter Kidada calls me LL QJ — Loose Lips.”

Yesterday at 1:12 p.m.

Superhero Publisher Valiant Sold to DMG Entertainment

It’s a play for another cinematic superhero universe.

Yesterday at 1:06 p.m.

My Goodness, What Is Going on in These Jane the Virgin Photos?

Jane apparently turns dominatrix in this week’s episode.

Yesterday at 1:04 p.m.

Which January at the Movies Was the Most January?

We examined the 94 films to open wide in January over the past decade to find out which year was the most January of them all.