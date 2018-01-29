It only seems fitting that the man responsible for some of the greatest guest appearances of all time should himself serve as talk show host in turn. In a new Reddit AMA done in conjuncture with The Washington Post, Norm Macdonald revealed that his podcast Norm Macdonald Live had helped attract the attention of at least one streaming giant. Potentially, anyway. “I did my podcast in order to see if I could host a talk show,” he said, as reported by Splitsider. “And I think I succeeded and have now been offered a talk show by Netflix. All the podcasts were rehearsals.” The comedian, who hosted Comedy Central’s short-lived Sports Show with Norm MacDonald back in 2011, later amended his comment, explaining that he technically hasn’t signed anything cementing the upcoming project. “To be clear, I’m only in negotiations,” Macdonald wrote. “There’s no show yet.”