Tiffany Haddish is living the dream: She told a story so well, she parlayed it into a job. Okay, so technically that’s what “being a comedian” is anyway, but the Girls Trip star’s new gig has even more of a magical Eat Pray Swamp Tour vibe to it. While making the late-night rounds in support of her hit summer comedy, Haddish famously dined out on a tale that started with a Groupon for a New Orleans swamp tour and ended with Will and Jada Pinkett Smith getting mobbed on a fan boat. So it’s only fitting that Groupon would hire Tiffany Haddish as their new spokeswoman, complete with a new series of spots and her very own Super Bowl commercial. And here you were, just using Groupon for laser-hair removal. You should have been telling everybody about it in a hilarious, job-getting manner!