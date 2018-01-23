Here Are Your 2018 Oscar Nominations

Photo: Bryan Bedder/Getty Images

On Tuesday morning, the Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences announced the nominations for the 90th Academy Awards with a live-streamed presentation hosted by two actors famous for playing animated characters: Andy Serkis and Tiffany Haddish. As might have been expected, The Shape of Water led the field with 13 nominations, but there were plenty of surprises in store: Lady Bird’s Greta Gerwig and Get Out’s Jordan Peele both scored directing nods, Three Billboards doubled up in Best Supporting Actor, and Mudbound’s Rachel Morrison became the first woman ever nominated in Best Cinematography. The Oscars ceremony will be held on March 4 and hosted, like last year, by Jimmy Kimmel. Hopefully everyone will open the right envelopes this time. Read the full list of nominees below.

Best Picture

﻿Call Me by Your Name

﻿Darkest Hour

﻿Dunkirk

Get Out

﻿Lady Bird

﻿Phantom Thread

﻿The Post

﻿The Shape of Water

﻿Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Best Actress in a Leading Role

﻿Sally Hawkins, The Shape of Water

﻿Frances McDormand, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

﻿Margot Robbie, I, Tonya

﻿Saoirse Ronan, Lady Bird

﻿Meryl Streep, The Post

Best Actor in a Leading Role

﻿Daniel Day-Lewis, The Phantom Thread

﻿Timothée Chalamet, Call Me by Your Name

﻿Daniel Kaluuya, Get Out

﻿Gary Oldman, Darkest Hour

﻿Denzel Washington, Roman J. Israel, Esq.

Best Actress in a Supporting Role

﻿Mary J. Blige, Mudbound

﻿Allison Janney, I, Tonya

﻿Lesley Manville, Phantom Thread

﻿Laurie Metcalf, Lady Bird

﻿Octavia Spencer, The Shape of Water

Best Actor in a Supporting Role

﻿Willem Dafoe, The Florida Project

﻿Woody Harrelson, Three Billboards outside Ebbing, Missouri

﻿Richard Jenkins, The Shape of Water

﻿Christopher Plummer, All the Money in the World

﻿Sam Rockwell, Three Billboards outside Ebbing, Missouri

Best Animated Feature Film

﻿Coco

﻿Ferdinand

﻿Loving Vincent

﻿The Breadwinner

﻿The Boss Baby

Best Cinematography

Roger A. Deakins, Blade Runner 2049

Bruno Delbonnel, Darkest Hour

Dan Laustsen, The Shape of Water

Rachel Morrison, Mudbound

Hoyte Van Hoytema, Dunkirk

Best Costume Design

Mark Bridges, Phantom Thread

Jacqueline Durran, Darkest Hour

Jacqueline Durran, Beauty and the Beast

Consolata Boyle, Victoria and Abdul

Luis Sequeira, The Shape of Water

Best Director

﻿Paul Thomas Anderson, Phantom Thread

﻿Guillermo del Toro, The Shape of Water

﻿Greta Gerwig, Lady Bird

﻿Christopher Nolan, Dunkirk

﻿Jordan Peele, Get Out

Best Documentary (Feature)

﻿Faces Places

﻿Last Men in Aleppo

﻿Strong Island

﻿Abacus: Small Enough To Jail

﻿Icarus

Best Documentary (Short Subject)

﻿Edith + Eddie

﻿Heaven is a Traffic Jam on the 405

﻿Heroin(e)

﻿Knife Skills

﻿Traffic Stop

Best Film Editing

﻿Jonathan Amos, Paul Machliss, Baby Driver

﻿Jon Gregory, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

﻿Tatiana S. Riegel, I, Tonya

﻿Lee Smith, Dunkirk

Sidney Wolinsky, The Shape of Water

Best Foreign Language Film

﻿A Fantastic Woman

﻿Loveless

﻿On Body and Soul

﻿The Insult

﻿The Square

Best Makeup and Hairstyling

﻿Daniel Phillips and Lou Sheppard, Victoria and Abdul

Arjen Tuiten, Wonder

﻿Kazuhiro Tsuji, David Malinkowski, Lucy Sibbick, Darkest Hour

Best Music (Original Score)

﻿Alexandre Desplat, The Shape of Water

Jonny Greenwood, Phantom Thread

﻿Carter Burwell, Three Billboards outside Ebbing, Missouri

﻿John Williams, Star Wars: The Last Jedi

﻿Hans Zimmer, Dunkirk

Best Music (Original Song)

﻿“Mighty River” from Mudbound by Mary J. Blige, Raphael Saadiq, and Taura Stinson

“Remember Me” from Coco by Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez

“Stand Up for Something” from Marshall by Lonnie R. Lynn (Common), Andra Day, and Diane Warren

“The Mystery of Love” from Call Me by Your Name by Sufjan Stevens

“This Is Me” from The Greatest Showman by Benj Pasek and Justin Paul

Best Production Design

﻿Nathan Crowley, Gary Fettis, Dunkirk

Paul Denham Austerberry, Shane Vieau, and Jeff Melvin, The Shape of Water

Sarah Greenwood, Katie Spencer, Darkest Hour

Sarah Greenwood, Katie Spencer, Beauty and the Beast

Dennis Gassner, Alessandra Querzola, Bladerunner 2049

Best Short Film (Animated)

﻿Dear Basketball

﻿Garden Party

﻿Negative Space

﻿Lou

﻿Revolting Rhymes

Best Short Film (Live Action)

﻿DeKalb Elementary

﻿My Nephew Emmett

﻿The Silent Child

﻿Watu Wote/All of Us

﻿The Eleven o’clock

Best Sound Editing

﻿Richard King, Alex Gibson, Dunkirk

﻿Mark A. Mangini, Theo Green, Blade Runner 2049

﻿Nathan Robitaille, Nelson Ferreira, The Shape of Water

﻿Julian Slater, Baby Driver

﻿Matthew Wood, Star Wars: The Last Jedi

Best Sound Mixing

﻿Ron Bartlett, Dough Hemphill, Mac Ruth, Blade Runner 2049

﻿Tim Cavagin, Julian Slater, Mary H. Ellis, Baby Driver

﻿Christian T. Cooke, Filip Hosek, Brad Zoern, The Shape of Water

﻿Gregg Landaker, Gary Rizzo, Mark Weingarten, Dunkirk

﻿David Parker, Michael Semanchick, Ren Klyce, and Stuart Wilson, Star Wars: The Last Jedi

Best Visual Effects

﻿Ben Morris, Michael Mulholland, Neal Scanlan, and Chris Corbould, Star Wars: The Last Jedi

﻿Daniel Barrett, Dan Lemmon, Joe Letteri, Joel Whist, War for the Planet of the Apes

﻿Stephen Rosenbaum, Jeff White, Scott Benza, Mike Meinardus, Kong: Skull Island

﻿John Nelson, Paul Lambert, Richard R. Hoover, Gerd Nefzer, Blade Runner 2049

﻿Christopher Townsend, Guy Williams, Jonathan Fawkner, Dan Sudick, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2.

Best Writing (Adapted Screenplay)

﻿Aaron Sorkin, Molly’s Game

﻿James Ivory, Call Me by Your Name

Scott Frank & James Mangold and Michael Green, Logan

﻿Scott Neustadter, Michael H. Weber, The Disaster Artist

﻿Dee Rees, Virgil Williams, Mudbound

Best Writing (Original Screenplay)

﻿Guillermo Del Toro & Vanessa Taylor, The Shape of Water

Greta Gerwig, Lady Bird

Emily V. Gordon, Kumail Nanjiani, The Big Sick

Jordan Peele, Get Out

Martin McDonagh, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri