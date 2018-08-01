Outlander’s Caitriona Balfe Is Engaged, and No, It’s Not to Sam Heughan

Photo: Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images

Sorry to crush your sweaty, fervent hopes and dreams, but the real-life Claire and Jamie will not be loving each other across the infinite expanse of space and time after all. The emotional chemistry between Outlander actress Caitriona Balfe and her co-star Sam Heughan is really convincing, but, in the end, just really good acting. Instead, real love blossomed between Balfe and her boyfriend of two years Tony McGill. The actress confirmed her engagement to People at Sunday night’s Golden Globes, where she was nominated for Best Performance by an Actress in a TV Series, Drama for her role in the Starz show. Balfe also debuted her engagement ring at the event, explaining to the magazine, “It happened over the break. I’m very happy.”