The year was 1981. Patti LuPone slayed her performance of Evita’s crowd-stopping “Don’t Cry for Me Argentina” at the Grammy Awards, and tonight, more than 30 years later, it’s like zero time has passed at all. Not even a second. Because the Broadway goddess divine broke out her belting chops yet again as part of a special tribute to Andrew Lloyd Webber, and, just, damn. (Also, good thing her feud with ALW is over.) Once a diva, always a diva.