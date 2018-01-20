Paul Rudd Wants To Have Dinner with ‘Buff Jesus’
Paul Rudd plays a spy who helps take down the Nazis in his latest film, The Catcher Was A Spy, which premieres this weekend at Sundance. When we asked him who he’d spy on, living or dead, if he had the chance, he demurred, so we tweaked our question to be slightly less creepy: Who would he have a dinner with? Buff Jesus Christ, of course. “I mean, what a physique on that guy,” laughed Rudd. “He was ripped!” Amen.
