Photo: Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images

Paul Thomas Anderson might have had the privilege to work with Daniel Day-Lewis on the actor’s last film, but he might be even more lucky to work on Tiffany Haddish’s next one. At the New York Film Critics Circle awards Wednesday night, Anderson wasn’t present to receive his award for Best Screenplay for Phantom Thread, but in his absence, he passed along a statement through the film’s star Lesley Manville which included a special message for his “hero” Tiffany Haddish, who won Best Supporting Actress for Girls Trip. “Tiffany,” Manville read. “I know everyone wants to work with you now, but please, may I cut to the front of the line?”

Then, Manville read out Anderson’s phone number. We won’t publish it in full, but please know that, like any good boy from the valley, he had an 818 number. Manville was under instruction to pass the paper with his invitation directly to Haddish, so you can start dreaming of a Paul Thomas Anderson-Tiffany Haddish comedy now.