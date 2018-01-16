PBS to Air New Mini-series Called #MeToo, Now What?

The #MeToo movement is quickly expanding, but where is it going? That’s a question the new PBS mini-series #MeToo, Now What? plans to address, according to Deadline. The network announced today at a Television Critics Association event that author and advocate Zainab Salbi will serve as host and executive editor of the five-part program. She will interview men and women — celebrities, activists, journalists, academics, and professionals from fields like art, advertising, and fashion — about the origins of the movement, and how it will move forward to affect sustainable change. Salbi is an Iraq-born humanitarian and founder of the organization Women for Women International, and she has written multiple books, including Between Two Worlds: Escape from Tyranny: Growing Up in the Shadow of Saddam, and The Other Side of War: Women’s Stories of Survival and Hope.