PBS to Air New Mini-series Called #MeToo, Now What?

1:24 a.m.

Trevor Noah on Trump’s Medical Report: ‘It’s Like Medicine Is Gaslighting Us’

“To us, the non-experts, the only thing that looks healthy about Donald Trump is that he’s shaped like a food pyramid.”

Yesterday at 11:51 p.m.

David Harbour Willing to Officiate Fan’s Wedding If His Retweet Demands Are Met

Harbour told a fan he’d get ordained and officiate her wedding, but he wants a few things in return.

Yesterday at 10:43 p.m.

The End of the F***ing World Recap: Hitchhiker’s Guide

An unflinching, sad, and totally compassionate episode.

Yesterday at 10:30 p.m.

Seth Meyers Evaluates Trump’s Job on Puerto Rico’s Recovery Effort

Trump gives the White House’s response to Hurricane Maria a “10,” Meyers would not.

Yesterday at 10:00 p.m.

This Is Us Recap: Let’s Go to the Mall

All I want to do is watch HGTV and drink apricot LaCroix with Miguel.

Yesterday at 10:00 p.m.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Recap: A Very Important Date

What’s with Dorit and her need to always be completely blameless?

Yesterday at 9:00 p.m.

The Fosters Recap: Do You See Me Now?

Everything’s coming up Mariana!

Yesterday at 8:49 p.m.

Dylan Farrow to Address Her Woody Allen Accusations on CBS This Morning

In Farrow’s first television interview she tells Gayle King: “I am credible, and I am telling the truth.”

Yesterday at 6:14 p.m.

Cardi B, a Boss, Just Broke Another Chart Record

She’s the first woman to have three songs simultaneously charting in the Top 10 for three consecutive weeks.

Yesterday at 6:06 p.m.

The Rachel Maddow Show Just Had Its Best Ratings Week Ever

Maddow beat her Fox News rival Sean Hannity by nearly 400,000 viewers.

Yesterday at 5:35 p.m.

Aziz Ansari, ‘Cat Person,’ and the #MeToo Backlash

Hard conversations are the ones we can’t ignore.

Yesterday at 5:32 p.m.

New York Times Is Definitely Not Bitter About The Post, Why Would You Even Ask?

Feud: The New York Times and The Post.

Yesterday at 5:00 p.m.

Fox Renews 9-1-1, TV’s Best Drama About Connie Britton Answering Phones

The series also stars Peter Krause and Angela Bassett.

Yesterday at 4:49 p.m.

Who Is the Worst Teen in TV History?

A ranking of the brattiest TV teens, from Carl Grimes to Joffrey Baratheon.

Yesterday at 4:24 p.m.

The Best Joke About Black History Month

On this week’s Good One podcast, Wyatt Cenac discusses how his stand-up comedy is inspired by Brooklyn.

Yesterday at 4:21 p.m.

Remembering The Cranberries’ Dolores O’Riordan

She gave insecurity and uncertainty a powerful voice.

Yesterday at 3:55 p.m.

PBS to Air New Mini-series Called #MeToo, Now What?

It will be hosted by author and humanitarian Zainab Salbi.

Yesterday at 3:40 p.m.

The Ataris’ Ex-Bassist Allegedly Masterminded a $27 Million Real-Estate Scam

Michael Davenport has been indicted on federal conspiracy and fraud charges and could face more than 30 years in prison.

Yesterday at 3:00 p.m.

Sufjan Stevens on the First Time He Saw Call Me by Your Name

After contributing his songs, Stevens had some major requests.

Yesterday at 2:50 p.m.

Which of Hugh Grant’s Paddington 2 Disguises Is Most Delightful?

We analyze everything from his dog suit to his nun outfit.