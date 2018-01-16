Latest News from Vulture

23 mins ago

Seth Meyers Shows the Many, Many Ways News Anchors Attempted to Say ‘Sh*thole’

“Oh my god, you managed to flummox Wolf Blitzer.”

1:21 p.m.

Matt Damon Apologizes for Sexual-Harassment Comments

“I really wish I’d listened a lot more before I weighed in on this.”

12:55 p.m.

Don’t Expect Alec Baldwin to Donate His Woody Allen Salaries Anytime Soon

“Is it possible to support survivors of pedophilia and sexual assault/abuse and also believe that WA is innocent? I think so.”

12:30 p.m.

Black Lightning Is the Perfect Superhero Show for the Moment

Its slick, smart, and infused with a social conscience.

12:22 p.m.

The Bachelor Recap: GLOB

I still can’t tell any of these women apart.

12:19 p.m.

Mary and the Witch’s Flower Is a Rickety But Likable Debut for Studio Ponoc

The Studio Ghibli successor has big shoes to fill — and a long shadow to escape.

12:04 p.m.

After Ansari, The Good Place’s Jameela Jamil Encourages Enthusiastic Consent

In a blog post, the actress wrote that “CONSENT SHOULDN’T BE THE GOLD STANDARD. That should be the basic foundation.”

11:57 a.m.

The Insult, Lebanon’s Oscar Entry, Is an Evenhanded Look at Racial Animus

Part of the film is a crackerjack courtroom drama. What’s dull is the trajectory.

11:46 a.m.

How Phantom Thread Made Toast Irritating

And captured the sound of fabric.

11:35 a.m.

Why I Wanted to Adapt Roseanne for the Trump Era

Whitney Cummings on bringing the show back in 2018.

11:35 a.m.

Don’t Worry, He Won’t Get Far on Foot: Joaquin Phoenix and Jonah Hill’s Bromance

See it in theaters May 11.

11:11 a.m.

The Assassination of Gianni Versace Isn’t What You Expect

Season two of American Crime Story isn’t for everyone, but it’s sincere and committed as it follows its own path.

10:12 a.m.

Performing at Center Stage Was Always Camila Cabello’s Destiny

The singer’s true character is revealed in its crestfallen deep cuts.

9:29 a.m.

Report: Seal Investigated for Sexual Battery

A former neighbor claims he “lunged” at her in his home in fall 2016.

9:17 a.m.

Jane Fonda Delights in a New Opportunity to Shade Megyn Kelly on the Today Show

Featuring an assist from her Grace and Frankie co-star Lily Tomlin.

9:13 a.m.

Ann Curry Will Give First TV Interview Since 2015 to CBS This Morning

Curry will discuss Matt Lauer, the MeToo movement, and her new PBS series.

9:00 a.m.

Why Did The Good Place Hide Wizard of Oz References in Last Week’s Episode?

The Good Place loaded up the episode with a hot-air balloon, a wicked witch, and even a bit of Dr. Oz.

9:00 a.m.

The 2016 Election Totally Changed Obama Doc The Final Year

“As the year went on, it was becoming more a film about the nature of our democracy, and how we were seen in the world was at stake.”

12:47 a.m.

Timothée Chalamet Is Donating His Salary From Woody Allen’s Upcoming Film

Chalamet is donating his A Rainy Day in New York salary to Time’s Up, the LGBT Center in New York, and RAINN.

Yesterday at 11:32 p.m.

Arnold Schwarzenegger Responds to Eliza Dushku’s True Lies Assault Allegations

Schwarzenegger says he is “shocked and saddened” by the allegations, but “proud” of Dushku for coming forward.