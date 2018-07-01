President Trump Announces Delay of Fake-News Awards

Photo: SAUL LOEB/AFP/Getty Images

Newsrooms around the country put their preparations on hold after President Trump announced that he would be delaying his breathlessly awaited, inaugural Fake News Awards until January 17.

The Fake News Awards, those going to the most corrupt & biased of the Mainstream Media, will be presented to the losers on Wednesday, January 17th, rather than this coming Monday. The interest in, and importance of, these awards is far greater than anyone could have anticipated! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 7, 2018

Stephen Colbert and Trevor Noah have been open about their desire to take home a piece of coveted hardware from the first inaugural awards, whose time, location, and categories have yet to be announced. Traditional news organizations like the New York Times and CNN are sure to walk away with some prizes but have been characteristically restrained about their ambitions.

Why the delay? We expect it’s because Trump wants to get every detail of the ceremony right, from the perfect host (Sebastian Gorka, perhaps?), to the rocking house band (a tough call between Charlie Daniels and 3 Doors Down), to the red-carpet designers (a prime marketing opportunity for Ivanka).

True, the president has a lot on his plate right now. But knowing his passion for this subject above all others — say, providing power to Puerto Rico or keeping the government he’s in charge of running — it’s hard to believe he’ll let us down.