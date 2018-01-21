Prince William and Prince Harry Stop By Weekend Update

When President Trump canceled an upcoming trip to London, some speculated that the royal family’s relationship with their BFFL Barack Obama played a factor. Royal brothers Prince William and Prince Harry dropped by Weekend Update to comment on the rumors. After taking plenty of brotherly jabs at each other for Prince William’s new hairstyle and Meghan Markle’s show Suits, William declined to comment in the royal tradition of not getting involved. “Buckingham Palace does not comment on political matters. Thank you and goodbye,” he said. “‘Thank you and goodbye,’ said William’s hair,” Harry replied. There you have it; the Windsor Boys, out.