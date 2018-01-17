Queer Eye Trailer: Netflix’s Reboot Is Here to Remake You

No longer will the style-challenged people of America have to languish without direction, for Queer Eye (formerly for the Straight Guy) has been revived on Netflix. In the series’s reboot, a new fab five, consisting of Antoni Porowski (food and wine), Bobby Berk (interior design), Karamo Brown (culture), Jonathan Van Ness (grooming, of Gay of Thrones fame!), and Tan France (fashion), help people from all backgrounds around Atlanta, Georgia, improve their lives. Out with the camo pants, America, in with the avocados. Queer Eye premieres February 7.