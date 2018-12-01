Rebecca Hall Says She Regrets Working With Woody Allen, Too

Photo: Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images for Christian Dior

Rebecca Hall is the latest actress to renounce working with Woody Allen. After Greta Gerwig said she would not work with Allen again and Mira Sorvino said she believes Dyan Farrow’s allegations of molestation, Hall posted a Time’s Up graphic on Instagram, and addressed her professional history with Allen. Hall was doing a day’s work on Allen’s next movie A Rainy Day in New York when the Harvey Weinstein allegations broke, and said she’s concluded that, while she’s grateful Allen gave her her first significant film role in Vicky Christina Barcelona, she will donate her salary on Rainy Day to Time’s Up. “After reading and re-reading Dylan Farrow’s statements of a few days ago and going back and reading the older ones — I see, not only how complicated this matter is, but that my actions have made another woman feel silenced and dismissed,” Hall wrote on Instagram. “That is not something that sits easily with me in the current or indeed any moment, and I am profoundly sorry. I regret this decision and wouldn’t make the same one today.” See her full statement below: