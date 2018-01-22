Reed Morano Says Peter Dinklage Would Be the Lead in Her Star Wars Movie
When The Handmaid’s Tale’s Reed Morano stopped by Vulture Spot at Sundance to talk about her new movie I Think We’re Alone Now, she told us that while she did have a meeting with Kathleen Kennedy, the rumors of her helming a Star Wars movie are just that: rumors. But on the off chance that she did get to pilot the Millennium Falcon, here’s how she’d cast Peter Dinklage, who stars in Alone with Elle Fanning.
